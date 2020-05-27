JUST IN: MDC-A members to appear in court

Breaking News
Schools, colleges no longer isolation centres



Schools, colleges and universities will no longer be used as Covid-19 quarantine centres for returnees since they ...

The Herald

Herald Reporter
MDC-Alliance members Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova – who are at the centre of alleged abductions, are today expected to appear in court facing allegations of participating in demonstration in Warren Park during the national lockdown period.

The trio is expected to be placed on remand at the Waterfalls hospital where they are receiving treatment. Organising Secretary Lovejoy Chitengu is also expected to appear at the Harare magistrates courts facing the same allegations.

They are likely to be charged with defying the lockdown regulations.

