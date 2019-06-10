Breaking News
BREAKING: Tsvangirai-Java dies

BREAKING: Tsvangirai-Java dies

The late MDC- T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai’s daughter, Vimbai, who was involved in a head on collision near truckers ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Matemadanda appointed Zanu-PF National Political Commissar

10 Jun, 2019 - 14:06 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Matemadanda appointed Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Matemadanda

The Herald

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter
Zanu-PF has re-assigned, the secretary general for Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) Cde Victor Matemadanda to the position of Secretary for Commissariat with immediate effect.

Cde Matemadanda takes over from Cde Engelbert Rugeje who is waiting for redeployment in September this year. Speaking at a press briefing after the Zanu-PF extra ordinary session of the Politburo, the party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo announced the latest development.

“The Politburo has appointed Cde Matemadanda to the position of Secretary for Commissariat replacing Cde Rugeje. Cde Rugeje will remain a Politburo member pending re-deployment in September this year,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Finance and Economic Development Cde Patrick Chinamasa has been appointed as the new Air Zimbabwe board chairman.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting