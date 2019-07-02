JUST IN: Masvingo records 19% surge in criminal cases

Runesu Gwidi Masvingo Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police says it has recorded a 19 percent increase in criminal cases recorded under Masvingo province between 2017 and 2018.

This was said by the police officer commanding Masvingo province (Propol), Commissioner Elias Mvere during the launch of the police service charter at a function held on Friday last week.

In a speech read on his behalf by Assistant Commissioner Timothy Mudzimirema, the Propol said criminal cases had ballooned from 17 347 in 2017 to 20 646 last year.

He said the police were concerned with the escalation in crime around the province adding that both communities and police should unite to curb social vices.

“We note with great concern the increase in criminal cases in our area,” said Comm Mvere.

“This calls for the communities and the police to unite in our quest to minimise criminal activities within our policing area.

“You will note that during the period under review, we saw an increase in thefts which shot from 3 339 to 4 660 cases. In addition, thefts of motor vehicles surged from 414 to 605 cases, while on unlawful entries, we received 2 927 in the previous year and 3 443 cases in 2018.

“It is also sad to note that sexual violence cases (rape) shot up to 342 cases, where 293 were cases involved juveniles in schools”.

He said though crime had been on an increase they had employed a number of measures to reduce armed robberies by 50 percent.

Comm Mvere said during the period under review police in Masvingo received 25 reports compared to 52 in 2017.

More to follow…