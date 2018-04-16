JUST IN: Masendeke murders rival suitor

Munyaradzi Musiiwa Midlands Correspondent

A Kwekwe man ran amok and fatally assaulted a rival suitor after he caught him in the bedroom with his girlfriend, police have confirmed.

Acting Midlands Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Mukwende said the incident occurred last Thursday when Ernest Masendeke teamed up with two unidentified friends to assault Happison Machaba after he caught him with his girlfriend Cynthia Mhlanga.

“Police in Kwekwe are investigating a case of murder where a 32 years old man died after being attacked with a sjambok several times all over his body by his rival.

“On Thursday around 0330 hours, the three suspects, Masendeke and his two accomplices, went to a house in Mbizo, Kwekwe to see Masendeke’s girlfriend Cynthia Mhlanga aged 28 years old. On arrival, Masendeke knocked at the door and the girlfriend opened it,” she said.

More to follow…