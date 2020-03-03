JUST IN: Mapeza quits Chippa United

03 Mar, 2020 - 11:03 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Mapeza quits Chippa United Norman Mapeza

The Herald

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza resigned on Monday night, just less than two days after steering the team back to winning ways.

While no-one was immediately available to confirm the news, TimesLIVE can reveal that club bosses and Mapeza were locked in a meeting which took hours as they tried to convince him to stay.

However, the meeting failed to resolve the impasse, which is believed to stem from a misunderstanding over the duties of the technical staff.

Long-serving Chippa assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu will take over the reins as the team prepares for a league clash against Bidvest Wits away from home on Saturday.

“Yes I have been asked to take over the coaching duties until a new coach is found,” said Sambu.

Mapeza resigned just after steering the team to a 1-0 victory over AmaZulu, breaking a five-game winless streak that piled pressure on him.

Chippa are 11th on the premiership standings, five points off the drop zone.-TimesLive

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting