JUST IN: Manyuchi given two hours to shed excess weight

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe boxing star Charles Manyuchi has been given two hours to shed off an excess of 200g for him to be in weight ahead his World Boxing Federation middleweight bout against Argentine Diago Gallardo.

The much-anticipated fight scheduled for the Harare International Conference Centre this Saturday night now depends on Manyuchi’s capability to shed the excess mass in the next two hours. Manyuchi weighed-over 72.9 kilogrammes against the middleweight limit of 72.575 kilos. Gallardo was in-weight and he is relaxing along with officials from the WBF at a Harare hotel. In the meantime, Manyuchi is already undergoing some weight-shedding activities under the watchfil eyes of his coach Ali Phiri.

More to follow…