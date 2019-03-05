JUST IN: Mandiwanzira seeks Concourt relief

JUST IN: Mandiwanzira seeks Concourt relief

The Herald

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter
Nyanga South Member of Parliament and former Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security Minister Supa Mandiwanzira who is facing abuse of duty charges, has applied to have his matter referred to the Constitutional Court.

He argued that the section he is charged under is too broad and does not define the duties of a public officer. Mandiwanzira wants the apex court to define if the section conforms to principles of constitutionality.

More to follow…

