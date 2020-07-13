Breaking News
JUST IN: Mandela’s daughter dies

JUST IN: Mandela’s daughter dies Zindziswa Mandela

The Herald

Nelson Mandela’s daughter – Zindziswa – who was serving as South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark has died.

Zindziswa died on Sunday night in Johannesburg. The Nelson Mandela Foundation confirmed the death according to South African media.
She was 59 at the time of her death.

Affectionately known as Zindi, Ambassador Mandela leaves behind four children and husband, Molapo Motlhajwa.

Ms Mandela, daughter to anti-apartheid campaigner – Winnie – was born in 1960, 18 months before her hero father Nelson was arrested.

She died seven years after the death of her father and two years after the death of her mother.

