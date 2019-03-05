JUST IN: Mamombe remanded in custody

05 Mar, 2019 - 14:03 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Mamombe remanded in custody Joana Mamombe

The Herald

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter
A freedom bid by MDC-A Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe has hit a snag after magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa dismissed her application in which she was challenging placement on remand.

Mamombe who is facing subversion charges was then placed on remand pending trial. The court ruled that the facts as outlined by the State disclosed an offence.

Mamombe was remanded in custody to March 19 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court due to the gravity of the offence she is facing.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting