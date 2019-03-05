JUST IN: Mamombe arrest lawful, Mudenda

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda says the arrest of Members of Parliament from the MDC Alliance was lawful as the legislators were not above the law.

Adv Mudenda said the arrest of Harare West legislator Ms Johanna Mamombe in Nyanga at the weekend was effected after Parliamentary committee had concluded deliberations. Adv Mudenda said this today in the National Assembly after Harare East Legislator Tendai Biti had risen on a point of privilege to complain that the arrest of about 12 MPs from his party amounted to harassment and implored the Speaker to intervene.

Adv Mudenda said intervening in the arrest of legislators had the effect of being interpreted as obstruction to the course of justice.

