JUST IN: Madhevere gets Chevron call up

Zimbabwe teenage sensation Wesley Madhevere has earned his maiden national team call-up after he was included in the Chevrons squad for the One Day International and T20I series against Bangladesh.

The 19-year-old all-rounder found his place in the 15-member squad announced by Zimbabwe Cricket on Wednesday. He is one of the five changes made to the side that fell to an innings defeat to the Tigers in a one-off Test this week. Madhevere, who recently made his List A and first class debut in the domestic league with Mashonaland Eagles, has featured in the last three ICC Under-19 World Cups for Zimbabwe.

Another promising young player Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was also included in the squad along with Richmond Mutumbami, veteran all-rounder Sean Williams and new limited overs captain Chamu Chibhabha. They replace Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Regis Chakabva, Victor Nyauchi and Brian Mudzinganyama who return home after the Test match.

The three ODIs are pencilled in for March 1, 3 and 6 in Syhlet. Zimbabwe will conclude the tour by playing two T20Is against Bangladesh on March 9 and 11 in Dhaka.

Zimbabwe ODI/T20I squad:

Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza Butt, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Christopher Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Richmond Mutumbami (wicketkeeper), Ainsley Ndlovu, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Sean Williams