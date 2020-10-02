JUST IN: Bonne joins Queens Park Rangers

Breaking News
The Herald

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Macauley Bonne has joined Queens Park Rangers on a permanent deal, pending the conclusion of a successful medical examination.

The striker was unveiled by QPR on Friday on a three-year contract. The deal is expected to net Charlton £2 million.

Charlton Manager Lee Bowyer said: “QPR came in and made an offer that we couldn’t refuse. He did well for us last season and got 11 goals but looking at the bigger picture, it is the right price and the right deal for us.

“We brought Macauley in just over a year ago, we paid £200,000, it was more like a project really. He’s done well and improved and we got an offer that was the right offer for the club. “

He had joined the Addicks in the summer of 2019 for £200 000 and scored 11 goals in 33 Championship appearances. Bonne was keen to stay in the English second tier after Charlton Athletic were relegated.

