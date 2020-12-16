JUST IN: Let’s keep the development momentum—President

Fungi Kwaramba Political Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called upon Zimbabweans to keep the momentum witnessed thus far through a surge in infrastructural development and economic stabilisation as the country prepares for the successful implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) in 2021.

In his address to the 347 ordinary session of the Politburo, at the ruling party headquarters today, the President said the country must consolidate gains of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), which has in the past two years managed to stabilise the economy, priming the country for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Towards economic development, the President called upon party leaders to provide leadership in communities so as to ensure that the country realises a successful and productive agriculture season, which has been capacitated by the Second Republic through mechanisation and the climate-proofing of farming.

“Guided by the 2018 Party Manifesto and the Goromonzi National People’s Conference Resolutions, my administration remains committed towards the establishment of quality infrastructure for sustained long-term economic growth.

“We are thus determined to complete the construction of dams, major roads, upgrade and modernisation of our ports of entry”.