JUST IN: Let’s end litter scourge, President

President Mnangagwa led from the front today in Gutu as the National Clean Up campaign was taken to the rural areas.

From George Maponga at Mpandawana,GUTU

President Mnangagwa has urged rural district councils and their urban counterparts to develop waste management policies as part of efforts to end the scourge of litter which is rampant mainly in rural areas.

The President was speaking during the 16th edition of the national clean up campaign at Mpandawana Town in Gutu today where he led senior government and Zanu PF officials in the cleaning of Mpandawana Bus Terminus.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans from grassroots level going up were supposed to embrace cleanliness which he said should start in the home.

The President hailed inroads made in engendering a culture of cleanliness in the country following the launch of the national clean up campaign by the second Republic and called for the recycling of litter to earn income.