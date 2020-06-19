JUST IN: Land degradation remains major health hazard

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Correspondent

Land degradation remains a major health hazard as people continue to engage in unsustainable land practices which have seen the country losing 330 000 hectares in vegetation and one million hectares by veld fires annually, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Speaking on World Desertification and Drought Day yesterday, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said stakeholder participation was vital in the realisation of a well-managed environment.

The day was previously known as the World Day to Combat Desertification, but changed this year running under the theme, “Food, Feed, Fibre-Towards Sustainable Production and Consumption”.

“The day is unique because it reminds everyone that land degradation neutrality is achievable through nature based problem-solving, strong community involvement and co-operation at all levels,” said Minister Ndlovu.

“There is rampant deforestation, with survey statistics by the Forestry Commission showing an approximate 330 000 hectares’ loss in vegetation annually, coupled with destruction of an average of a million hectares by veld fires annually.

“The forest shrinkage leads to land degradation and desertification.”

Minister Ndlovu said desertification and drought could be effectively tackled through integrated policies and interventions, strengthened community participation and cooperation at all levels.

“Human induced drivers of land degradation here in Zimbabwe include streambank cultivation, overgrazing, veld fires, brick molding, illegal mining activities, deforestation, among others, he said.

“I urge EMA to deal with these decisively so that we uphold sustainable land management.”

Minister Ndlovu said as consumers and land users who have contributed to the acceleration of desertification, it was now time to join hands and be part of the solution.

“We still have time to reverse the trends, but for this to happen, sustainable land management is our pathway to change, he said.

“Sustainable land management is an art that requires all of us to be responsible and remain committed and focused.”

Minister Ndlovu said the day provides the country with an opportunity to raise public awareness on the importance of protecting the bio-physical environment against the risks of desertification and its related impacts.