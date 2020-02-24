JUST IN: Kombi swept by flooded river in Mbire

The Herald

By Daniel Chigunwe Herald Reporter
Passengers in commuter omnibus travelling to Chitsunga in Mbire were lucky to escape death after the kombi was swept away by the strong current after attempting to cross the flooded Karai river.

Mashonaland Central Provincial Development Coodinator Mr Cosmas Chiringa confirmed the incident.

“I have just received a report this morning that a kombi was swept away but no fatalities were recorded. I am also told that those who suffered minor injuries were treated at Chirunya clinic,” said Mr Chiringa.

The Kombi was dragged by the raging waters for about 40 metres.

