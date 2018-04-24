JUST IN: Khupe laughs last as Chamisa bid flops

Court Reporter

Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s bid to stop former MDC-T deputy president Dr Thokozani Khupe from using the party’s name and logo was thwarted today after a High Court ruled that the matter was not urgent.

Justice Francis Bere threw out the application for lack of merit.

Dr Khupe, who is engaged in a nasty power wrangle with Nelson Chamisa’s faction of the MDC-T following the death of party founder Morgan Tsvangirai, argues that she is the bona fide leader of the country’s largest opposition party.

Adv Chamisa was endorsed as the leader by the party’s national council, but Dr Khupe has refused to recognise him, arguing the organ that endorsed him had no such powers according to the party’s constitution.

She then formed a splinter group using the MDC-T name and logo.

More to follow…