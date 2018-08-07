JUST IN: Khupe endorses elections

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

MDC-T president, Dr Thokozani Khupe has endorsed the just-ended harmonised elections as free and implored stakeholders to move forward in rebuilding the country.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Dr Khupe said the polls were the best she had ever experienced since she started participating in elections in 2000.

She said despite the skirmishes that were orchestrated against her party by the MDC faction led by Mr Nelson Chamisa, the polls were largely peaceful.

“I have participated in elections since 2000. I can honestly say that this was my first ever election where I have slept in my bed. Since 2000, we never slept in our homes; we would move our children to South Africa. I moved my twins out of this country in 2002.

“But in this particular election, I want to honestly say that we did not have any problems. I slept at my house, most of our candidates slept at their homes. So this is the freedom that we experienced as a political party. “Whilst as a political party we had problems of violence, skirmishes, all of which were from our erstwhile cousins (Chamisa led faction), we can safely say this was largely peaceful election,” said Dr Khupe.

More to follow…