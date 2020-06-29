Breaking News
JUST IN: June exams begin tomorrow

JUST IN: June exams begin tomorrow

The Herald

Herald Reporter
Candidates registered for the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) June 2020 Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations will write as scheduled, beginning tomorrow, despite calls by some unions to delay them until adequate safety measures against Covid-19 are in place.

Announcing the development at a press conference in Harare this afternoon, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema reiterated that all obligatory processes have been put in place to ascertain “the safety of candidates and invigilators during the course of the examinations”.

“To this end, thermometers, disinfectants, face masks, wash facilities and hand sanitisers have been procured for all examination centres to protect from Covid-19” he said.

“Examination centres have also been disinfected in line with Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) guidelines.”

The examinations will run from tomorrow to July 22.

Minister Mathema expressed gratitude to the First Family, the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce against Covid-19, headed by Vice President Mohadi, the Ministry of Health and Child Care and other stakeholders for making the June exams a reality through their “guidance and assistance” in readying the centres in tandem with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

The June 2020 examination period for Ordinary Level will run from June 30 to July 20, while the Advanced Level session will begin on June 30 and end on July 23.

