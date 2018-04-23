JUST IN: Joy for civil servants

Felex Share Senior Reporter

Cabinet has approved principles to the amendment of the Public Service Act as Government steps up efforts to give civil servants the right to collective bargaining as enshrined in the Constitution.

Civil servants have for long been advocating for collective bargaining and the amendments will remove inconsistences which have stood in the way.

This comes as Government is in the process of decompressing grades of civil servants in a bid to pay them according to experience, seniority and qualifications.

More to follow…