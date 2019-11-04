Breaking News
FORMER Transport Minister Jorum Gumbo has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for ...

JUST IN: Joram Gumbo arrested for criminal abuse of office

04 Nov, 2019 - 13:11 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

by Daniel Nemukuyu

FORMER Transport Minister Joram Gumbo has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for criminal abuse of office.

ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the arrest.

“I can confirm he has been arrested. He is facing criminal abuse of office,” said Commissioner Makamure.
One of the cases Gumbo is being questioned over is the Zimbabwe Airways deal which saw Government losing millions of dollars.

Gumbo also faces allegations of authorizing renovations of a relative’s house to the tune of $1 million of public funds with a view to turn the property into Zimbabwe Airways headquarters.

Sources also revealed that the former Transport Minister should explain the rationale behind reinstating CMED boss Davison Mhaka despite having been convicted of misconduct by a disciplinary tribunal.
Details to follow

