JUST IN: January violence mastermind remanded

26 Feb, 2019
Rashid Mahiya

The Herald

Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe chairperson Rashid Mahiya appeared before Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa today charged with subversion following violent demonstrations that rocked the country in January. He was remanded in custody to 12 March.

Mahiya is accused of being the mastermind behind the demos following his address to members of Heal Zimbabwe Trust in partnership with Interpeace of Switzerland between 3 and 6 December 2018 at a resort area in Harare.

Mahiya allegedly incited some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the public to subvert a constitutionally elected Government. Mr Shepherd Makonde prosecuted.

MORE TO FOLLOW…

