JUST IN: Ivan Craig named Arda chairperson

Elita Chikwati

Lands Agriculture Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka has announced the appointment of agriculture expert and Zimbabwe Agriculture Society chairman Mr Ivan Craig as the new Agricultural Rural Development Authority(Arda) board chairperson while former CZI president Mr Sifelani Jabangwe is now the new COTTCO board chairperson.

Former Arda acting chairperson, Dr Johannes Makhadho has been transferred to be the deputy chairperson for the Agriculture Research Council.

Addressing the board members, Dr Masuka said the parastatals should play a key role towards attainment of Vision 2030.

He said Arda should transform and fully utilise all the 88 000 hectares of land to produce food for the national strategic grain reserve.

“Cottco should grow the cotton indutsry from the current 85 000 tonnes seed cotton to 300 000 tonnes annually from the 2021/22 season and sustain this level of production annually.