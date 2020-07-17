JUST IN: Investor promises to partake in community development

Ishemunyoro Chingwere in Hwange

Dinson Colliery (Pvt) Limited has undertaken to partake in community and infrastructure development in line with Government mining strategy.

This was revealed by President Mnangagwa when he addressed Zanu PF supporters who doorsteped him when he toured the coking coal firm here.

President Mnangagwa is on the second day of his two-day working visit of coal projects in the coal rich area of Hwange.

Dinson are in the process of constructing a coking coal plant and are looking at venturing into coal mining as well as power generation in future.

Under the New Dispensation, President Mnangagwa has emphasized the need for mining companies to take up projects that benefit local communities.

It is against this backdrop that the President emerged from a closed door briefing to tell the locals that the Chinese investor has agreed to build schools, clinics, provide safe water and jobs.

“I am happy to be hear,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The investor you see here we met them in April 2018 and asked them to come and partake in developing our area.

“We have coal and gas deposits in abundance, but we don’t have the requisite capital, technology and skills.

“So I went to their headquarters in China and we had an understanding, that’s why you see them here.

“This area is going to be developed, we have with their leadership that we will need schools, clinics, water provision for locals and employment for the youth,” said the President.