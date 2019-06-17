JUST IN: Information ministry consoles Jonas family

Herald Reporter

The Ministry Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has sent a condolence message to the Jonas family following the passing on of Michael Giles Jonas, a former Under Secretary in the then Ministry of Information and Postal Telecommunications in the 1980s, on Friday last week.

Mr Jonas will be buried today at Glen Forest Cemetery at 2pm. A Memorial Service was held in his honour at the United Methodist Church, Revelation, in Greencroft this morning at 9am.

In a statement Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana described Mr Jonas, who served as an, a God fearing man of integrity who served with honour throughout his service.

“Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (Sen), the Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi (MP), Permanent Secretary Nick Ndabaningi Mangwana, the Acting Chief Director Dr Anywhere Mutambudzi, Directors and staff of the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services learnt with profound grief of the passing on of Mr Michael Giles Jonas on June 14, 2019.

“Mr Jonas, who served as an Under Secretary in the then Ministry of Information and Postal Telecommunications in the 1980s, had an illustrious career having also served at the United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe, Office of the Auditor General, Standards Association of Zimbabwe, Bible Society, Zimbabwe Aids Network, Centre for Disease Control and Union for TB Care.

“He was a God fearing man of integrity who served with honour throughout his service,” he said.

“May the Jonas family accept our deepest and most heartfelt condolences. We sincerely hope that the family takes solace from the fact that the loss is ours together and that our collective prayers will ease them through the difficult time.”

Mourners are gathered at 39 Avonlea Drive, Avonlea, in Harare.

Mr Jonas is survived by his wife, Margaret, 7 children and 9 grandchildren.