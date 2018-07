Head of the India Observer mission Mr Shri Jyoti Kalash speaks at a press conference held at a Harare hotel today.

By Muchaneta Chimuka Herald Reporter

India’s election observer mission has today lauded the peaceful manner in which the Zimbabwean elections were conducted yesterday.

The mission urged Zimbabweans to accept and respect the outcome of the elections. They, however, urged Zimbabwe to embrace the electronic voting system, describing it as fast, efficient and likely to encourage a higher voter turnout.

More to follow…