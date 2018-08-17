Breaking News
A police constable has been arrested while a manhunt for a senior officer has been launched in connection with the ...

JUST IN: "I'm not on Twitter," Chief Justice Malaba  

JUST IN: “I’m not on Twitter,” Chief Justice Malaba   The fake Twitter handle

The Herald

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter
Chief Justice Luke Malaba does not own a Twitter account and the nation should not be misled by statements posted on bogus accounts created in his name by mischievous elements, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has said.

Some fraudsters have duped the public into believing that the judiciary boss was running a Twitter account “@LukeMalaba” which has a picture of High Court judges wearing their red robes. The fake account was created this month and has now registered over 40 followers.
The account purports to have been created by Chief Justice Malaba and his picture in court regalia was attached to mislead the unsuspecting public.

The JSC has since made a report to the police on the case.

In a statement, JSC Acting Secretary Mr Walter Chikwana rubbished the Twitter account, saying it was a malicious act of fraudsters calculated at misleading the nation.

“We wish to inform members of the public that the account is a fraudulent creation of mischievous elements bent on misleading the public,” he said. “The Chief Justice does not and has never handled a Twitter account.”

Mr Chikwana said people should disregard any statements posted on the bogus Twitter account.

“The public is accordingly advised that any comments appearing on the account which have been or may in future be attributed to the Chief Justice are not his,” he said.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba is expected to sit on a panel of nine judges to deal with the high profile election petition filed by MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa on Wednesday.  The bogus Twitter account was being abused to mislead the nation and to give opinions on the important matter, a development that prompted the JSC secretariat to immediately set the record straight.

The JSC had been inundated with calls from people who sought to inquire on the genuineness of the Twitter account. Some had already unsuspectingly followed the fake account.

