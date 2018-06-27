JUST IN: Hwange rally postponed

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter—

A rally that was expected to be addressed by President Mnangagwa at the Colliery Stadium today has postponed to a later date due to his busy schedule.

The President was in the coal mining town where he officiated at the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion of the Hwange Thermal Power Station.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo said the rally would now be held next week at a date yet to be confirmed.

“The rally was postponed because the President had some pressing commitments he had to attend to in Harare,” Cde Moyo said.

He later told thousands of people who had gathered in the stadium for the event that the rally would now be held in the Matabeleland North provincial capital of Lupane next week.