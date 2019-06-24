JUST IN: Huge boost for Warriors

Petros Kausiyo in CAIRO, Egypt

ZIMBABWE’S Warriors got just the kind of tonic they needed to cheer their spirits when they received the first tranche of financial support that has been mobilised for them by the Warriors Fundraising Committee.

Acting Minister of Youth, Sport Arts and Recreation, Kazembe Kazembe, who is also the fund-raising committee’s chairman, revealed they transferred US$108 000 into the accounts of the players and their technical crew in line with the pledge he had made to them before their match against Egypt.

The Warriors, though, have asked ZIFA, to find an extra US$2 000 for each player in camp, to ensure that their US$5 000 appearance fee, as agreed in the contract they signed with the association, is secured before tomorrow night’s match against the Cranes.

More details to follow . . .