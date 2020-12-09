JUST IN: Hre City director in court over US$130 000 fraud

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Harare City Council human resources capital director appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of transferring more than US$130 000, which was was meant for the provision of water, sanitation, education and recreational services, into his personal bank account and purchased a top of the range car.

Cainos Chingombe was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with criminal abuse of office.

He was remanded in custody to December 21 for his routine remand. He was being represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

The State, led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, alleges that on October 30, 2014 Chingombe allegedly connived with other city executives and transferred the money into his account from the council’s Traditional Beer Levy account.

The money is not part of the general revenue of the local authority and must be only used for the community welfare as approved by the Minister, according to the State.

Chingombe is alleged to have purchased a Land Cruiser Prado without the Minister’s or council resolution.

He also allegedly violated the council’s procurement regulations, which, according to State stipulates that any procurement above US$10 000 should go through tender.

Chingombe is alleged to have purchased the Prado for US$119 000 and allegedly pocketed the balance.

He also allegedly registered the car into his personal name and the same vehicle is said to be still registered into his name.

The alleged offence was unearthed by an internal audit by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.