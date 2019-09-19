JUST IN: High Court allows doctors’ march

The Herald
Fungai Lupande Senior Court Reporter
High Court Judge Justice Clement Phiri has granted an order allowing Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) to peacefully march from Parirenyatwa Hospital to within a radius of 20 metres from the vicinity of Parliament this afternoon.
ZHDA approached the High Court this morning for a prohibitory interdict prohibiting the police from obstructing or interfering with the march. Officer Commanding Police Harare Central District, Commissioner-General of Police Godwin Matanga and Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Cain Mathema were cited as respondents.
More to follow…