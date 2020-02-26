JUST IN: Harare to compile property register

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Correspondent

Harare City Council has embarked on an exercise to compile a register of all properties in the city to ascertain market values for rating purposes as it risks failing to levy ratepayers by next year.

Further, the General Valuation Roll (Gvr) will capture newly erected properties, improvements and subdivisions of properties that took place in Harare over the past decade to ascertain the correct market value. In terms of the Urban Councils Act Chapter 29:15 section 247 local authorities are mandated to carry out a Gvr for properties within their jurisdiction within a specified period of times.

In an interview, Harare Spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said the Gvr process was already underway.

“The process has already begun and it should happen after every 20 years. The teams have been deployed throughout the city,” he said.

A valuation roll is used to determine how council charges rates, with properties in well-established and sought-after neighbourhoods being valued higher than those in less affluent or sought-after areas, due to factors such as location, service provision and crime rates.

In a statement the local authority also said it was preparing a fresh general valuation roll.

“The current valuation roll is over 10 years old and has been superceded by time. A lot of improvements and subdivisions of properties have taken place in the past decade and have not been captured on the valuation roll. Last year council through the Finance Committee approved the conducting of the evaluation.

“Failure to conduct the evaluation means council will not be able to levy ratepayers from 2021 onwards. New suburbs and buildings have been built and have no market rating,” reads the statement.

It further reads, “The valuation is being done on all land under the jurisdiction of council. Teams from two estate agents contracted by council are visiting domestic and business premises to conduct the evaluation. Council is appealing for residents cooperation.”

The council contracted GMP Real Estate and Global World Properties to undertake the GVR on its behalf.

Among other duties to be carried out by the contracted two companies will be visiting properties to inspect and measure improvements, take photos and may ask questions pertaining to the property and its ownership.

For identification purposes the valuation officers will possess a letter from City of Harare, national identification cards (IDs) and company IDs for positive identification.