JUST IN: Harare men nabbed with US$4million

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

Police in Harare arrested four people yesterday after they were found in possession of US$4 million and 100kg gold which they wanted to smuggle out of the country.

Although details are still sketchy, sources said the suspects were arrested after a tip-off in Borrowdale.

Some of the cash confiscated

The money and gold were stashed in suitcases and police have confiscated the money and gold as investigations in the case continue. The cash comprised $100, $50, $20 and $10 notes.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said he was still checking the details of the case.

More to follow…