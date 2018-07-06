JUST IN: Harare men nabbed with US$4million

The Herald
Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter
Police in Harare arrested four people yesterday after they were found in possession of US$4 million and 100kg gold which they wanted to smuggle out of the country.
Although details are still sketchy, sources said the suspects were arrested after a tip-off in Borrowdale.
The money and gold were stashed in suitcases and police have confiscated the money and gold as investigations in the case continue. The cash comprised $100, $50, $20 and $10 notes.
National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said he was still checking the details of the case.
More to follow…