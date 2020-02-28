JUST IN: Harare fails to account for US$9,3m

28 Feb, 2020 - 12:02 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Harare fails to account for US$9,3m Michael Chideme

The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Correspondent
Harare City Council is under scrutiny for allegedly abusing US$9,3 million availed to it by Government last year for urgent works at Manyame and Warren Control Pump stations that should have been completed last month.

Government released the funds for purchase of new pumps to replace those at Manyame and Warren Control pumps stations.

According to acting director of water works Engineer Mabhena Moyo the purchased pumps are being manufactured in South Africa while City spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said they are being manufactured in Germany.

Apart from conflicting statements on where the pumps are being manufactured, Harare City Council is also failing to give a complete breakdown of how the money was used.

More to follow…

