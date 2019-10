Sports Reporter

HARARE CITY Council will stop sponsoring their flagship sports team, Harare City Football Club, starting next season.

In his State of the City address today, Harare mayor, Councillor Herbert Gomba, said the team was a loss-making project and will have to fund its own operations.

The club is one of the most stable teams in the Premiership and has attracted some of the best players and coaches.

More to follow……