JUST IN: Harare City Council official commits suicide

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

A Harare City Council employee based at Remembrance Drive offices in Mbare last Friday allegedly committed suicide under yet to be established circumstances.

Ms Margaret Muganga who was working in the Department of Housing and Community Services as acting allocations officer, is suspected to have poisoned herself.

Her death came two weeks after the city council instituted investigations into the alleged unprocedural and double allocations of stands by the Department of Housing.

There are reports that the deceased left a suicide note in which she allegedly revealed circumstances leading to her death. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Ms Muganga’s death and said they were investigating circumstances surrounding her death.

“Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of (Ms) Margaret Muganga. The circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident are not clear and are now subject of the police inquiry.

“We will release detailed information only after inquiries are complete. In this regard, it is difficult to say if there was a suicide note or not,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

On June 5, the Harare City Council temporarily suspended operations of the Allocations Unit in the Department of Housing to pave way for internal investigations.

Council said the move to temporarily shut down the unit was prompted by desperate home seekers that were duped of their hard earned cash.

However, the operations have since been resumed and according to a highly placed source in council, Ms Muganga was one of the employees implicated during the on-going investigations.

“She is one of the employees implicated in the on-going internal investigations. There are also reports that she left a suicide note before she took her life,” said the source.

When The Herald visited the Muganga family residence at House number 2645 Crowborough Phase 4, her husband refused to comment on whether his wife left a suicide note.