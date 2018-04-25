JUST IN: Gvt wary of avian influenza

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

Government is on high alert following a recent outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in South Africa. Zimbabwe was hit by avian influenza between May and August last year and was declared free of the disease in December.

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement, Veterinary Services director Dr Josphat Nyika today confirmed that South Africa had experienced two outbreaks of avian influenza.

“South Africa veterinary officials have notified of occurrences of outbreaks in two districts of North West province.

“The outbreak is in wild birds. The birds are the reservoir for the disease. In Zimbabwe we have reason to worry because these birds are the host of the disease and are migratory,” he said.

More to follow…