31 Jul, 2018
JUST IN: Gvt warns parties Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Obert Mpofu addresses the media flanked by ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga at Mukwati Building in Harare today. Picture by Nyasha Chawatama

The Herald

Herald Reporter
GOVERNMENT has warned political parties and individuals to desist from the unlawful announcement of results of yesterday’s 2018 harmonised election results as this is a serious offence and they risks arrest.

This was said by Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Dr Obert Mpofu this evening. Dr Mpofu’s pronouncement comes after MDC Alliance principals Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti turned to social media and press conferences to announce that they have won the elections.

Section 66A of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) outlaws the unofficial or false announcement of poll results. Announcements of official results are a prerogative of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

More to follow…

