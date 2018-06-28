JUST IN: Gvt launches Intellectual Property Policy

By Gibson Nyikadzino Online Correspondent

Government has launched the Zimbabwe National Intellectual Property Policy and Implementation Strategy (2018-2022) to spur innovation and creativity in various sectors of the economy.

Addressing stakeholders at a local hotel, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said strong Intellectual Property protection legislation was essential for innovation and economic success.

“Intellectual Property is the key driver of economic success and its protection is essential for innovation,” he said.

He urged universities to review traditional teaching conventions and modernise their knowledge bases to transfer knowledge for economic development.