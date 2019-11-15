JUST IN: Gvt, doctors meet

15 Nov, 2019 - 18:11 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Gvt, doctors meet Dr Moyo

The Herald

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter
Government this afternoon met with doctors to map a way forward on ending the ongoing mass job action.

Present were representatives of the junior, senior and specialist doctors awaiting licensure. Although no agreement has been reached as yet, it is understood that the doctors presented their minimum conditions for them to return to work, which Health and and Child Care Minister, Dr Obadiah Moyo is expected to forward to relevant authorities for approval. Should approval be given, a joint statement is expected to be released by the Ministry.

Sources close to the negotiations said the Minister is likely to release the statement tonight.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting