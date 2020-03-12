JUST IN: Govt, Tongaat produce 1 186 tonnes winter maize

Sydney Mubaiwa in Chiredzi

Government in partnership with the sugar manufacturing giant, Tongaat Hulett has produced 1 186 tones of irrigated winter maize.

The maize produced under the initiative is aimed to enhance food security in the province, which had been facing recurrent food shortages owing to droughts.

Tongaat partnered Government to grow winter maize under the Smart Agriculture programme to cushion the province in the event of a drought in the current farming season.

Addressing guests during a tour at Tongaat cane estates in Chiredzi on Wednesday Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira said the programme deserved to be expanded to cover other crops.

Minister Chadzamira, who is also the Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman, said there was need for farmers with irrigation facilities to scale up production in line with the revolutionary party’s Vision 2030 economic trajectory.