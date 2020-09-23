JUST IN: Govt okays senior men’s cricket team travel

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket team has been granted permission by Government to travel to Pakistan for a limited-overs series.

The Chevrons will face Pakistan in three one-day international (ODI) matches and as many Twenty20 international (T20I) games, starting late next month.

The ODI matches, which will be part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, are scheduled for October 30, November 1 and 3.

The T20I series is pencilled in for November 7, 8 and 10.

Government had banned all national teams from touring under the national Covid-19 lockdown measures to fight the spread of coronavirus.