JUST IN: Govt avails $30m for roads

14 Feb, 2019 - 18:02 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Govt avails $30m for roads Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza (left) tours Manama road construction together with Minster of State for Matebeleland South Provincial Affairs Abednico Ncube (right) and Zinara Board chairman Eng Michael Madanha in Gwanda today. (Picture by Memory Mangombe)

The Herald

Innocent Ruwende in Gwanda
Government has availed $30 million for various roads in Matabeleland South Province under the road development programme.

The programme was meant to fund the maintenance of roads and other developmental projects in the province. The Zimbabwe National Road Administration was already carrying out road projects worth $6 million in the same province.

Speaking during a tour of the province to assess the conditions of roads as well as interacting with road users Transport and infrastructure Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza said contracts have already been signed with contractors.

“Work is going to be done on five or six major roads. Contracts have already been signed and contractors are preparing to move in. By 2030 Matabeleland South will be a different place,” he said.

More to follow…

