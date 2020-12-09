JUST IN: Government ready to strengthen schools’ response to contain the spread of Covid-19

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Government is ready to strengthen schools’ response to the containment and spread of the Covid-19 pandemic following confirmation of 332 positive cases at learning institutions.

Addressing journalists at a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said systems are ready to be activated.

“In the learning institutions, a total of 332 COVID-19 cases were reported and the majority of these are asymptomatic, isolated and being monitored by rapid response teams in the respective provinces.

“Cabinet also wishes to reassure the public that the total number of infected learners and teachers out of a population of 4,5 million and 121 272 respectively, is very low. The environment at schools will continue to be monitored as previously undertaken,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa urged the media to report fairly and responsibly on the issues pertaining to the global pandemic.

“The nation is further assured that the Ministries of Primary and Secondary Education and Health and Child Care will continue to strengthen the implementation of standard operating procedures at schools and public transport spaces in order to curb the increase in new infections.

“The nation is called upon to continue exercising extreme caution, and complying with COVID-19 protective and preventative guidelines, protocols and measures in order to arrest the surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases.”

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation recently released further guidelines on the wearing of face masks as preventative measures.

These include calls to avoid touching the mask while wearing it. If the mask is accidently touched, perform hand hygiene.

WHO also implored the public not to store the mask around the arm or wrist or pull it down to rest around the chin or neck.

The other guideline which continues to be negated is not to remove the mask to speak.