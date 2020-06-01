JUST IN: Government launches Presidential Heifer pass-on scheme

VP Chiwenga launches the Presidential Heifer Pass-on Programme at Taguta Farm in Middle Sabi on Monday

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has launched the Presidential Heifer pass-on programme, which will help vulnerable farmers in Manicaland and Masvingo who lost cattle to January disease restore their herds.

The scheme is part of the broader Presidential livestock inputs support programme, which was launched last week in Harare.

The initial phase will see a total of 194 heifers will be distributed to farmers in Buhera district, Manicaland and Gutu district in masvingo who will pass on the first calves produced by the heifers to other farmers for continuity of the programme.

Another 400 heifers will be distributed to subsequent beneficiary farmers as more heifers are made available.

Speaking at the launch at Taguta farm in chipinge today, Vice President Chiwenga said the scheme would contribute to food security and nutrition in line with Vision 2030.