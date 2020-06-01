Breaking News
COVID-19: Three test positive at Madziwa ...

COVID-19: Three test positive at Madziwa ...

Three people at Madziwa Teachers College quarantine centre have tested positive for Covid-19 and the province ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Government launches Presidential Heifer pass-on scheme

01 Jun, 2020 - 17:06 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Government launches Presidential Heifer pass-on scheme VP Chiwenga launches the Presidential Heifer Pass-on Programme at Taguta Farm in Middle Sabi on Monday

The Herald

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has launched the Presidential Heifer pass-on programme, which will help vulnerable farmers in Manicaland and Masvingo who lost cattle to January disease restore their herds.

The scheme is part of the broader Presidential livestock inputs support programme, which was launched last week in Harare.

The initial phase will see a total of 194 heifers will be distributed to farmers in Buhera district, Manicaland and Gutu district in masvingo who will pass on the first calves produced by the heifers to other farmers for continuity of the programme.

Another 400 heifers will be distributed to subsequent beneficiary farmers as more heifers are made available.

Speaking at the launch at Taguta farm in chipinge today, Vice President Chiwenga said the scheme would contribute to food security and nutrition in line with Vision 2030.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting