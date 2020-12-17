JUST IN: Gold panner murdered

Midlands Bureau

A 22 year old illegal gold panner from Shurugwi was attacked and killed by fellow panners following a brawl over gold ore while they were in a mine shaft.

Police sources said the now deceased, Clemence Magwidi (22) was conducting illegal mining underground at Wonderer Mine in Shurugwi together with a group of other gold panners.

The police said Magwidi then clashed with some of his collegues over some gold ore before four suspects started attacking him using machetes and chisels.

“They used machetes, hammers and chesels to attack him all over the body resulting in his death. Upon realising that they have killed Magwidi, they took his body and threw it into a water filled mining shaft underground,” he said.

The police said Magwidi’s body was retrieved the following day after some panners made a police report at Shurugwi Police Station.

Officer in Charge Shurugwi Police Station, Chief Inspector Navison Munyongwa confirmed the incident but refered futher questions to the provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko who was not reachable.