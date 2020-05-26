JUST IN: Gold miners get 100pc USD

Ishemunyoro Chingwere Business Reporter

State gold buying entity, Fidelity Printers and Refineries (FPR), has finally yielded to pressure from gold miners and will with immediate effect settle payments 100 percent in US Dollars.

FPR had all along been paying 55 percent in USD with the remainder being settled in local currency at the prevailing interbank exchange rate.

In a memo to stakeholders, a copy of which this publication has obtained the state buyer advised that it will pay US$45 per gram for the highest quality of the yellow metal.