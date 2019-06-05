JUST IN: GMAZ price monitors deployed

The Herald

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter
The Grain Millers’ Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has launched a price monitoring exercise to ensure retailers sell grain products like mealie meal, rice and flour at the agreed prices.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers and GMAZ in March this year agreed on the reasonable pricing of mealie-meal, rice, flour, and salt. Teams of price monitoring officers have since been deployed countrywide to check on compliance.

GMAZ said those found overcharging, risk withdrawal of grain product supplies. This comes at a time prices of commodities were unjustifiably rising to levels beyond the reach of many.

More to follow…

