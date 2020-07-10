JUST IN: Ginimbi and his company acquitted

Breaking News
10 Jul, 2020 - 14:07 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Reporter
Businessman Genius Kadungure and his gas company Piko Trading have been found not guilty of smuggling gas into the country and failing to declare returns to the Commission of Taxes.

Piko Trading was charged with two counts of failing to declare tax returns and another count of smuggling gas into the country.  Kadungure was being charged in his own capacity for failing to declare returns on gas sales to the Commissioner of Taxes.

Kadungure and his firm were cleared of the two offences by Harare regional magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere. Piko Trading had pleaded guilty to two other counts of failing to declare returns to the Commissioner of taxes.

Magistrate Mberewere is expected to sentence Piko Trading on the two counts.

