JUST IN: G40 cabal sings the blues

Sukoluhle Ndlovu Midlands Correspondent

Aspiring Zanu-PF parliamentary candidates linked to the G40 cabal in the Midlands province will not be representing the revolutionary party in this year’s harmonised elections after their bids were rejected at national level.

Former Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Jason Machaya, former deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Chitatidzo Mabuwa, Kwekwe Central legislator Masango “Blackman” Matambanadzo, former Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Annastacia Ndlovu and former deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Fred Moyo had all submitted their CVs to contest in party primary elections, which are now scheduled for April 29.

The revolutionary party primaries were initially scheduled for 5 May

More to follow…